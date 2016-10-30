Snap Judgments, Week 8: Panthers win with familiar ways

When the Cowboys needed him in crunch time, Prescott answered the bell, shaking off his early game struggles. And smart of him to find (a wide-open) Jason Witten in the end zone on the game's final play, because as Romo himself will tell you, the veteran tight end will make any quarterback look good. Dallas (6-1) knows six-game winning streaks don't grow on trees in this league, and the Cowboys would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC if the playoffs opened today. You ride that Prescott train as far as it will take you, Jerry Jones. You've always been smart enough to see around the corner and into the future, so don't go wobbly on us now.