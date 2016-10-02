Snap Judgments: Falcons, Rams have statement wins

Mark it down, Jim Schwartz will be a head coach again in the NFL next season, because the Eagles first-year defensive coordinator is going to significantly burnish his resume with his strong work in Philadelphia this year. Carson Wentz-mania is sucking up all the oxygen during the Eagles' surprise 3-0 start, and that's understandable because we all love the fresh-face angle. But don't sleep on the fact that Philly is winning first and foremost with a vastly improved defense that is giving up just nine points per game, which ranked first overall through three weeks. ... Those ultra-orange Dolphins color rush uniforms made me a touch nostalgic for those old creamsicle Bucs uniforms I grew up with in Tampa Bay from the mid-1970s on. And I really never thought I would miss those. ... Maybe some day the NFL will find a way to send two good teams to London for an international series game. Someday ... An NFL weekend without J.J. Watt on the field unfolded for the first time since the 2010 season, and I don't approve of that new reality. ... I was remiss not to give a rousing left-footed salute last week to the old man in Oakland, Sebastian Janikowski, the 17-year veteran kicker who booted a 52-yard field goal in a win at Tennessee. It was Seabass' 53rd career conversion of at least 50 yards, setting an NFL record previously held by Detroit's Jason Hanson. Given that Janikowski has been kicking in the swamp that is the Oakland Coliseum all these years -- with its last-in-the-league baseball infield to contend with at times -- is nothing short of remarkable. ... Given the Giants play at Minnesota on Monday night, then have to turn around and play next Sunday night at Green Bay, shouldn't Ben McAdoo's club just cut down on the redundant travel and stay all week and practice in Wausau, Wis., which is roughly halfway between? Come to think of it, McAdoo, the former Packers quarterbacks coach, would probably sign up for that.