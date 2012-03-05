Smoot: Williams never paid Redskins for injuring opponents

"It was more or less we started a pot as a defensive backfield of who could get the most forced fumbles, who could get the most interceptions," Smoot said. "It was never a bounty. It was more or less a pot that all of us players put in. Gregg never put in a dime, Gregg never came in and said do this, do this, or do that, we did that ourselves as a way to kind of pump each other up to go make more plays."