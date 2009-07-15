Smith, Woodson inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement after Smith's induction: "We were fortunate to have Bruce as a Redskin for his final four playing years, and as a Redskin when he set the all-time sack record. He's a consummate professional in life, as he was in the locker room and on the field. He's a personal friend, and the epitome of a Hall of Famer. He still joins us at games, and Redskins fans will always feel part of his stellar career."