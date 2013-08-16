Smith struggles against ex-team; 49ers top Chiefs

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 04:15 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith struggled against his former team, and backup San Francisco quarterback B.J. Daniels threw a late touchdown pass to give the 49ers a 15-13 victory in a preseason game Friday night.

Phil Dawson hit all three of his field-goal attempts for the 49ers, two of them 55-yarders, while the Chiefs' Quintin Demps returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown.

Smith was just 7 of 16 for 62 yards while playing the full first half, but he did help Kansas City to two field goals. The 49ers didn't go easy on him, either: Defensive tackle Tony Jerod-Eddie was flagged for delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Smith in the second quarter.

Colin Kaepernick, who took over Smith's starting job in San Francisco last season, only played the first offensive series. He threw a pair of passes with one completion for minus-3 yards.

