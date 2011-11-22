Smith's versatility out of backfield gives Lions' offense diversity

Published: Nov 22, 2011 at 08:28 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The Lions found an unlikely remedy for their offensive woes Sunday, turning to running back Kevin Smith in the middle of their 49-35 win over the Panthers.

Left unsigned by the Lions after a disappointing three-year run, Smith spent the first half of the 2011 season working out in hopes of reviving his pro career. That chance came three weeks ago when Detroit re-signed Smith to bolster its running game, with starter Jahvid Best on the shelf indefinitely with a concussion.

Kevin Smith

