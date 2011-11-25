Smith's ankle injury might not keep him out Lions' next game

Published: Nov 25, 2011 at 10:57 AM

Detroit running back Kevin Smith has a chance to play in the Lions' next game despite the ankle sprain he suffered Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, a league source told Jason La Canfora on Friday.

Smith had 36 yards on seven carries before leaving Thursday's 27-15 loss to Green Bay.

A league source told  ProFootballTalk.com that Smith suffered a mild ankle sprain instead of the dreaded high ankle sprain that was feared on Thursday. A high ankle sprain would probably sideline Smith for weeks instead of the nine days before the Lions next game, a Dec. 4 date with New Orleans Saints.

Smith had sounded optimistic on Thursday.

"It wasn't that bad, it's just a matter of I couldn't cut," Smith said. "My X-ray came back negative. ... I think we've just got to do further tests."

If Smith is unable to play, Maurice Morris would likely replace him, with Keiland Williams getting extra work.

Jahvid Best is done for the season after the Lions announced Friday that he would be placed on injured reserve because of  ongoing symptoms from a concussion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

