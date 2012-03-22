Smith re-elected head of players' union

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - DeMaurice Smith has been re-elected NFL Players Association chief executive without opposition.
Smith gets a second three-year term. He guided the players through last year's lockout to a new collective bargaining agreement with the league.
The union will elect a new president on Sunday; Kevin Mawae's term has expired.
Also open are three spots on the union's executive board being vacated by Tony Richardson, Mike Vrabel and Sean Morey.
Richard Berthelsen announced his retirement Thursday as NFLPA general counsel. Berthelsen will leave on May 15, the 40th anniversary of his joining the union. He became general counsel in 1983 and was directly involved in drafting and negotiating the 1977, 1982, 1993 and 2011 agreements with the league.