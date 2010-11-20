Smith promoted from Cards' practice squad; Komar released

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they have promoted running back Alfonso Smith from the practice squad and released wide receiver Max Komar to make roster room.
Smith re-signed with the Cardinals on Tuesday, two months after the team released him following training camp. The undrafted rookie from Kentucky gives Arizona depth at running back for Sunday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with Beanie Wells (knee), LaRod Stephens-Howling (hamstring) and Jason Wright (head) all questionable to play because of injuries.
Tim Hightower has started the last two games at running back for the Cardinals. He has seven starts overall this season.
Komar, an undrafted rookie out of Idaho, played in the Cardinals' first six games this season, catching six passes for 60 yards and no touchdowns. He didn't see action in the past three games.