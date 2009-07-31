 Skip to main content
Smith misses workout as contract dispute with Bengals continues

Published: Jul 31, 2009 at 01:02 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ky. -- First-round draft pick Andre Smith missed the Cincinnati Bengals' first practice of training camp in a contract holdout.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis declined to comment on negotiations with the offensive lineman following their afternoon practice. The Bengals are counting on Smith, the sixth overall pick from Alabama, to start at right tackle.

Cincinnati is trying to overhaul the offensive line, which gave up 51 sacks as part of the last-ranked offense in the league last season. Right guard Bobbie Williams is the only lineman returning in the same position as last year.

All of the Bengals' other draft picks were signed before the practice.

