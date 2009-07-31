Smith misses workout as contract dispute with Bengals continues

GEORGETOWN, Ky. -- First-round draft pick Andre Smith missed the Cincinnati Bengals' first practice of training camp in a contract holdout.
Signing status of top picks
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis declined to comment on negotiations with the offensive lineman following their afternoon practice. The Bengals are counting on Smith, the sixth overall pick from Alabama, to start at right tackle.
Cincinnati is trying to overhaul the offensive line, which gave up 51 sacks as part of the last-ranked offense in the league last season. Right guard Bobbie Williams is the only lineman returning in the same position as last year.
