Smith makes a surprise return to fantasy relevance

This just in -- Rodgers is a statistical beast and the top player in all of fantasy land. He put up another great stat line this week, throwing for 299 yards with three touchdowns in a 35-26 win over the Buccaneers. Two of his scores went to Jordy Nelson (5, 40 yards) and the third to Tom Crabtree. Based on his current totals, Rodgers is on pace to finish the season with over 5,000 passing yards and better than 50 total touchdowns.