Smith makes a surprise return to fantasy relevance

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Did you feel a little nervous when Newton struggled last week? Well, there's no reason to be concerned about the rookie wall now, as he put up yet another monster stat line. The Auburn product threw for 280 yards, rushed for another 37 yards and scored a trio of touchdowns in a loss to the Lions. The scores came on a pass of 15 yards and a pair of runs (11, 6 yards) that gave him an impressive 21 total touchdowns this season.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
This just in -- Rodgers is a statistical beast and the top player in all of fantasy land. He put up another great stat line this week, throwing for 299 yards with three touchdowns in a 35-26 win over the Buccaneers. Two of his scores went to Jordy Nelson (5, 40 yards) and the third to Tom Crabtree. Based on his current totals, Rodgers is on pace to finish the season with over 5,000 passing yards and better than 50 total touchdowns.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
If you were worried about Stafford after his four-interception dud last week, well, he more than calmed your nerves against the Panthers. The Georgia product threw for 335 yards and threw five touchdown passes, as the Lions won 49-35. Stafford's scores came on strikes of 28, 3, 16, 17 and 7 yards -- shockingly, none went to Calvin Johnson. Keep him active on Thanksgiving in what could be a shootout against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Ray Rice, RB, Ravens
Rice put up a huge stat line against the Bengals, rushing for 104 yards, posting another 43 receiving yards on five catches and finding the end zone twice in a 31-24 win. Rice, who scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards, averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per carry. The Rutgers product is now on pace to finish the season with close to 1,900 scrimmage yards and 16 total touchdowns. He'll go up against a very stout 49ers defense in Week 12.
Kevin Smith, RB, Lions
No, this isn't a misprint. Smith was a fantasy superstar against the Panthers, posting 201 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a 49-35 win. Smith, an NFL free agent just a few short weeks ago, saw most of the team's backfield touches and scored on a 28-yard pass and runs of 4 and 19 yards. Available in most NFL.com leagues, he is destined to be the top pickup off the fantasy waiver wire for Week 12 when the Lions host the Packers.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!