Smith could be this year's version of Browns' Anderson

» While Packers running back Ryan Grant has stayed away from practice until he gets a new contract, last year's second-round pick Brandon Jackson has taken advantage of his increased opportunities. The Packers say Jackson has looked more comfortable with Green Bay's offense than he did last year, when he finished the season with a 113-yard rushing game versus Detroit. Jackson has come into OTAs stronger, better and more confident -– and it has been evident in his play. Jackson is expected to have a bigger year this year.