Smith, Baldwin offer intrigue behind draft's top two WRs

Jones was the star of the NFL Scouting Combine and flourished as the No. 1 receiver for the Crimson Tide. He projects as a prototypical lead receiver in a West Coast offense that places a premium on athleticism and running after the catch. While he lacks polish as a route runner, his natural talent allows him to get open against elite corners. He routinely uses his size and strength to overpower defenders at the top of his routes, and he provides the quarterback with a big target over the middle. He also shows a tenacity blocking that will endear him to scouts and coaches.