Smaller-school standouts show big-time skills in workouts

"The one thing Roddy White's got is the guy loves football. Roddy White, I could go to his house at 11:30 at night and say, 'Let's go play in 10 minutes.' He wouldn't bother getting his shoulder pads or pants. He'd throw on a helmet and say, 'Let's go.' That's football. You grow up as a kid, and you're walking down the street with a football in your hand and yell out to your friends, 'Let's play.' The guys who jump up are football players. Those are the guys that teams are looking for. It's not as complicated finding football players as we sometimes make it out to be."