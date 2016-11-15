Small Victories: The Vernon Davis revival continues

There's a lot that goes into building a successful fantasy lineup. While we like to spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back for getting big games from players like Tom Brady and Julio Jones, often it's the unheralded players who can make the biggest difference. That's why we're celebrating the Small Victories -- the lesser-known players who may have contributed to your weekly fantasy football glory and those who could help lead you to the winner's circle in the future.
That was then...
Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets: Even in a backfield dominated by Matt Forte, it was inevitable that Powell was eventually going to put up a nice stat line. This one was particularly fun with Powell scoring on a hook-and-ladder play. There's still no indication that his cluster of an offense is suddenly devolving into a committee backfield, but if you took the chance on Powell this week you were rewarded.
C.J. Prosise, RB, Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks fully took the wraps off their multi-dimensional rookie in Sunday's win over the Patriots. Prosise accounted for 153 yards of offense -- including a team-high 87 receiving yards -- showing why head coach Pete Carroll was so excited about him in the preseason. However with Thomas Rawls expected back for Week 11, it remains to be seen if Prosise will get the chance to build on this breakout performance.
Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins: What year is this? It's like someone rolled back Davis' internal clock about five seasons. Whatever the reason, the veteran tight end has found new life this season and continued his rejuvenated play with 66 yards and a touchdown. That makes it four straight weeks with at least 7.9 fantasy points for Davis -- even with Jordan Reed on the field. This feels like an actual fantasy revival.
This is now...
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Buffalo Bills: The last time we saw Tyrod Taylor, he was lighting up the Seahawks defense in advance of Buffalo's bye week. Now a rested and hopefully rejuvenated Taylor gets to test his mettle against a Bengals defense that allowed 104 rushing yards to Kevin Hogan in Week 6. Taylor is every bit the runner Hogan is while also being a much more adept passer. This is one of the weeks to take advantage of T-Mobile's matchup.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks: The big game by Prosise overshadowed the fact that Tyler Lockett had his best performance of the season. The rising tide of Seattle's passing game is sure to lift all of the receiving boats -- including the young speedster. The Eagles defense has been a different bird on the road and even at home last week was burned deed by Taylor Gabriel. That's enough to create optimism for Lockett in Week 11.
Julius Thomas, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: We're putting The Doyle Rules to the test here. The Lions didn't give up a touchdown to a tight end last week ... because they were on a bye. But Thomas hasn't exactly set the fantasy world on fire this year for a number of reasons. Yet if there's a week for the Jaguars pass-catcher to make a statistical impact, it's this week.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9.