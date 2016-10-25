Small Victories: Devontae Booker getting more run

There's a lot that goes into building a successful fantasy lineup. While we like to spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back for getting big games from players like Tom Brady and Julio Jones, often it's the unheralded players who can make the biggest difference. That's why we're celebrating the Small Victories -- the lesser-known players who may have contributed to your weekly fantasy football glory and those who could help lead you to the winner's circle in the future.
That was then...
Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: No Doug Martin? No problem. The Quizz Show flummoxed an opposing defense for the second straight week. Rodgers set a career-high for rushing yards before the end of the first half in last week's win over the 49ers. He finished the day with 154 rushing yards and 16.30 fantasy points. Not bad for a guy many fantasy managers had forgotten was even in the league.
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts: Doyle is playing the role once occupied by Gary Barnidge as the unknown tight end most likely to succeed. The fourth-year pro is only owned in 16 percent of NFL.com fantasy leagues despite being the third-highest scoring player at his position this year. Much like the "Rainbow Six" nickname bestowed upon him by James Koh, Doyle still remains undercover in a lot of fantasy owners' eyes.
Ty Montgomery, WR, Green Bay Packers: We can get to the debate over whether Montgomery deserves RB eligibility another time. The facts on the ground are that he was the bell cow in the Packers running game last week. Oh ... and he's still seeing a solid number of targets. We wait to see what his role will be going forward. But for one week, Montgomery was the jack-of-all-trades that built a winning hand.
This is now...
Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos: Monday night showed us that the Broncos are committed to getting their rookie running back more involved in the offense. That's encouraging on its own. You know what's even more encouraging? Facing a Chargers run defense allowing 147.6 scrimmage yards per game to running backs. Booker could be a nice stopgap for plenty of fantasy owners in Week 8.
Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins: The Washington backfield always seemed destined to be a ball of confusion, but Matt Jones' fumbling problems might have helped add a little bit of clarity. After Jones put the ball on the ground twice more in Week 7, Thompson began to grab a few more snaps. If Jones is still in Jay Gruden's doghouse this week, Thompson could get plenty of run versus a Bengals defense that has given up chunk plays on the ground recently.
Knile Davis, RB, Green Bay Packers: Does this mean Ty Montgomery's days as a running back are done? That's doubtful. But it also seems implausible that Green Bay wants to use a wideout as its main rusher. Enter Knile Davis. Now that he's had more than a week to learn the offense, he should see plenty of snaps and touches against the Falcons' troubled defense.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9.