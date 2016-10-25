Small Victories: Devontae Booker getting more run

Published: Oct 25, 2016 at 06:06 AM
Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

There's a lot that goes into building a successful fantasy lineup. While we like to spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back for getting big games from players like Tom Brady and Julio Jones, often it's the unheralded players who can make the biggest difference. That's why we're celebrating the Small Victories -- the lesser-known players who may have contributed to your weekly fantasy football glory and those who could help lead you to the winner's circle in the future.

That was then...

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: No Doug Martin? No problem. The Quizz Show flummoxed an opposing defense for the second straight week. Rodgers set a career-high for rushing yards before the end of the first half in last week's win over the 49ers. He finished the day with 154 rushing yards and 16.30 fantasy points. Not bad for a guy many fantasy managers had forgotten was even in the league.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts: Doyle is playing the role once occupied by Gary Barnidge as the unknown tight end most likely to succeed. The fourth-year pro is only owned in 16 percent of NFL.com fantasy leagues despite being the third-highest scoring player at his position this year. Much like the "Rainbow Six" nickname bestowed upon him by James Koh, Doyle still remains undercover in a lot of fantasy owners' eyes.

Ty Montgomery, WR, Green Bay Packers: We can get to the debate over whether Montgomery deserves RB eligibility another time. The facts on the ground are that he was the bell cow in the Packers running game last week. Oh ... and he's still seeing a solid number of targets. We wait to see what his role will be going forward. But for one week, Montgomery was the jack-of-all-trades that built a winning hand.

This is now...

Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos: Monday night showed us that the Broncos are committed to getting their rookie running back more involved in the offense. That's encouraging on its own. You know what's even more encouraging? Facing a Chargers run defense allowing 147.6 scrimmage yards per game to running backs. Booker could be a nice stopgap for plenty of fantasy owners in Week 8.

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins: The Washington backfield always seemed destined to be a ball of confusion, but Matt Jones' fumbling problems might have helped add a little bit of clarity. After Jones put the ball on the ground twice more in Week 7, Thompson began to grab a few more snaps. If Jones is still in Jay Gruden's doghouse this week, Thompson could get plenty of run versus a Bengals defense that has given up chunk plays on the ground recently.

Knile Davis, RB, Green Bay Packers: Does this mean Ty Montgomery's days as a running back are done? That's doubtful. But it also seems implausible that Green Bay wants to use a wideout as its main rusher. Enter Knile Davis. Now that he's had more than a week to learn the offense, he should see plenty of snaps and touches against the Falcons' troubled defense.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

Former Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at age of 95

A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and longtime Texas businessman, Billy Joe "Red" McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio, according to a statement from his family on Monday.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons and Saints hit on first-round wide receivers

The Falcons and Saints each hit on a first-round wide receiver (Drake London and Chris Olave, respectively), but how did the rest of their newbies perform in Year 1? Nick Shook grades each rookie class in the NFC South.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams

D'Onta Foreman thrived with the Panthers in 2022. Can Carolina risk letting other teams chase after him? The Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies 14 unheralded players who should be kept off the free agency market by their squads.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE