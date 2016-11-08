Small Victories: Colin Kaepernick provides fantasy gold

There's a lot that goes into building a successful fantasy lineup. While we like to spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back for getting big games from players like Tom Brady and Julio Jones, often it's the unheralded players who can make the biggest difference. That's why we're celebrating the Small Victories -- the lesser-known players who may have contributed to your weekly fantasy football glory and those who could help lead you to the winner's circle in the future.
That was then...
Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens:Mike Wallace's upside is that he has a very high weekly ceiling. The downside is that the floor is low. Fortunately for anyone who took a chance on putting Wallace into their lineup this week, you got the good Wallace with 124 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens passing game has struggled this year, but Wallace's speed and big play ability means he can possibly do this again.
Colin Kaepernick, QB, San Francisco 49ers: It's not likely that you're going to start Kaepernick too many more times this year. But if you decided to give Kap a try against a bad Saints defense, then you were certainly rewarded. The Niners signal-caller just missed a career-high with 398 passing yards and a pair of touchdown throws. Lest you think Kaepernick is turning a corner, remember that the Niners face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.
DuJuan Harris, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Anyone who had Carlos Hyde on their roster was left scrambilng for a running back on Sunday. Enter DuJuan Harris, who got the start and ran with it against New Orleans. The journeyman back accounted for 142 scrimmage yards and a score in Week 9. That was exciting, but don't get accustomed to it. Not only do the Cardinals await, but Hyde should be back soon.
This is now...
Kapri Bibbs, RB, Denver Broncos: Bibbs didn't get a lot of run in the Monday night loss to the Raiders, but he did make his mark with a winding 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown. That, combined with a mediocre showing from Devontae Booker, helped Bibbs earn more touches heading into Week 10 which happens to featured a matchup with the same Saints that gave up big plays to the Niners last week.
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles rookie has generally been successful on the field even if it hasn't always translated to fantasy. But this could be the week that the Wentz wagon rolls to a big number against Atlanta. The Falcons' secondary has been vulnerable all season long but especially in the last month when they've given up more than 1,200 passing yards and nine touchdowns. If there's a week for the rookie to post a nice fantasy total, this is likely it.
Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens: I know that you were probably burned by West last week, but take heart ... this week he's facing the Browns. Cleveland hasn't been the best matchup for fantasy running backs in the past few weeks -- that designation has belonged to the 49ers -- but they've been the second-best. For a team with a struggling passing game, loading up a running back with carries against a bad run defense isn't the worst idea.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9.