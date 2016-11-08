Small Victories: Colin Kaepernick provides fantasy gold

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles rookie has generally been successful on the field even if it hasn't always translated to fantasy. But this could be the week that the Wentz wagon rolls to a big number against Atlanta. The Falcons' secondary has been vulnerable all season long but especially in the last month when they've given up more than 1,200 passing yards and nine touchdowns. If there's a week for the rookie to post a nice fantasy total, this is likely it.