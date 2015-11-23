Slumping Jets will stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB

The Jets are in the midst of a season-threatening slump, but Todd Bowles isn't ready to make a change at the quarterback position.
The coach announced Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain under center when the 5-5 Jets host the 4-6 Dolphins on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Bowles inadvertently started speculation of a QB switch when he appeared to duck a question about Fitzpatrick's status shortly after the veteran threw two fourth-quarter interceptions in a damaging 24-17 loss to the Texans.
After Bowles made his announcement Monday, a reporter asked if Fitzpatrick would be on a short leash against the Dolphins.
"He's our starting QB," Bowles replied.
Fitzpatrick wasn't helped by his receivers Sunday -- Brandon Marshall and Devin Smith each had crippling drops on deep balls -- but the veteran's recent struggles have mirrored the slump of a Jets team that started the season at 4-1.
Fitzpatrick, who took over as starter when ex-Jets linebacker IK Enemkpali broke the jaw of Geno Smith in a locker room altercation, has completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,199 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, good for a passer rating of 81.4.
The numbers are pedestrian, but they look pristine when compared to what backup Geno Smith produced over two-plus seasons in Gotham. Of course, Smith didn't have a playmaker like Marshall to throw to under Rex Ryan.
A switch to Smith could shake up a listless team, but it would also feel like a panic move given Smith's past struggles and suspect reputation within his own locker room. The Jets' problems in the past five weeks go well beyond the quarterback position. Jumping back on the GenoCoaster in the middle of a playoff push hardly feels like a solution.