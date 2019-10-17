Slot report, Week 7: Cooper Kupp to get a boost

Dante Pettis has had an increase in snaps and route ran in his past three games. Additionally, he began to take over the slot for the 49ers in Week 5. That week he had 10 slot routes and two targets, both the most among 49ers receivers. In Week 6, that climbed to 14 routes and four targets, both leading the team. This week, he faces a Redskins defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (18.6), including four touchdowns. This could be the Dante Pettis coming out game.