Slot report, Week 6: Keenan Allen to get a boost

Tyler Boyd has been seeing big volume and making the most of it this season. In fact, he's seen 10 or more targets in every game but one this season. That should bode well for him this week against the Ravens, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and second-most yards per game (105.6) to slot receivers. The Bengals, who have a very questionable offensive line, should learn from the Browns game plan against the Ravens. They constantly used Jarvis Landry out the slot, allowing them to make quick, safe throws. Boyd should continue to see big volume this week.