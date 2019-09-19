Slot report, Week 3: Julian Edelman, Lockett good bets

Deebo Samuel should be added off the waiver wire and possibly inserted into your lineup. Samuel had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown from the slot in Week 2 and is looking like the 49ers top wide receiver. He leads the team in snaps (62%), targets (10), receptions (8) and receiving yards (104) this season. He also has a favorable matchup, going against the Steelers who have been victimized by the slot more than anyone. The Steelers are allowing 41.45 PPR PPG this season, no other team is within 15 PPG of that. Slot receivers have scored four touchdowns and are averaging 184.5 yards per game against them. That is after allowing the second-most PPR PPG to slot receivers in 2018 (18.66). Samuel is a safe play this week.