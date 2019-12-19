Slot report, Week 16: Championship Week breakdown

The only names above that will give pause to readers are Julian Edelman and Cooper Kupp. Edelman only scored 2.9 fantasy points last week, his fewest in a game since Week 4, 2016. Even in a tough matchup, he will out produce his Week 15. But should you start him? Edelman scored 7.0 fantasy points. On the positive, he scored over 19 fantasy points in both games against the Bills last season and had scored double-digit fantasy points in nine straight before last week. He is not a WR1 like normal, but he will be a WR2 with upside. It's hard to sit Edelman. Kupp faces the Niners and while he has scored in three straight games, but he is the WR33 since Week 10. His production is not nearly what it was early on. He is in the WR3 picture, but is not a must start by any stretch.