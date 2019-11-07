Slot report, Week 10: Fire up Tyler Boyd this week

Trying to figure out which matchup trends are legit, and which are just noise can be tricky. Football is a small sample size sport to begin with but breaking the schedule up into even shorter periods can be misleading. Should a slot matchup have added weight because a team has struggled all season? What if that team had a couple of bad games early on and made improvements since? If you try to look at the last month, what if the team allowed one receiver to have a big game and it skews the numbers? There are a lot of factors that you must weigh, which is exactly what I am trying to do! I attempted to find the slot matchups that have proved to be favorable over the last month AND on the season. This should cut out as much noise as possible!