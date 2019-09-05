Slot report, Week 1: Dede Westbrook to get a boost

Slot Start of the Week: Dede Westbrook's breakout season is set to begin in a big way against the Chiefs this week. The Chiefs allowed 92.9 receiving yards per game to the slot last season, which was the ninth-most in the NFL. That bodes well for Westbrook, who led the NFL with 441 slot routes in 2018. Additionally, he was fourth in targets from the slot (84) and that was before Nick Foles joined the Jaguars. Foles threw to the slot 36.4 percent of the time last season, the most in the NFL now that Andrew Luck is retired. In fact, he throws more to the slot then he did out wide (27.7 percent). If there are any doubts that Westbrook is Foles top guy, know that seven of the 10 passes Foles threw this preseason went to Westbrook. The Jaguars are going against the top offense from 2018 (35.3 PPG) and very well could be chasing points, which leads to even more volume. Make sure to get him into your lineup this week, regardless of league size or format!