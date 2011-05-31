Slimmed-down Jones might share loadfor Cowboys

This year, the Cowboys hope Jones is back to being a big-play machine. And they think the best way to achieving that is by not relying on him so much. The big question (well, for us, anyway) is whether potentially fewer touches means more fantasy value. Jones is still first in line for carries in Dallas, but head coach Jason Garrett already has said that he plans to spread the ball around to Jones, Tashard Choice, and rookie DeMarco Murray. (For the moment, at least, Marion Barber is still in the picture, too.)