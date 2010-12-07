Sliding Colts aim to end skid against Titans

Why you should watch
Could Courtland Finnegan goad Reggie Wayne into a brawl? Could Peyton Manning throw another four picks in a prime time game? This could be a breakout game for Chris Johnson as well, running at the ends and getting outside.
Did you know?
The Colts have won their last five Thursday games. ... Indianapolis' Javarris James is tied for the rookie lead with five rushing touchdowns. ... Titans wide receiver Randy Moss has four touchdowns in four career games against the Colts. ... Stephen Tulloch leads Tennessee with 136 tackles.