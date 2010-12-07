Sliding Colts aim to end skid against Titans

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 12:28 PM

The storyline
The physical Titans always play the Colts tough, even when they have little to play for. The Colts need all the AFC wins they can muster if they hope to make the playoffs.

Why you should watch
Could Courtland Finnegan goad Reggie Wayne into a brawl? Could Peyton Manning throw another four picks in a prime time game? This could be a breakout game for Chris Johnson as well, running at the ends and getting outside.

Did you know?
The Colts have won their last five Thursday games. ... Indianapolis' Javarris James is tied for the rookie lead with five rushing touchdowns. ... Titans wide receiver Randy Moss has four touchdowns in four career games against the Colts. ... Stephen Tulloch leads Tennessee with 136 tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW