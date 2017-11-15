SkyCam to offer distinct perspective on 'Thursday Night Football'

Gaudelli and Esocoff, though, are quick to stress SkyCam won't be the only camera used Thursday night. Viewers will see conventional camera angles prior to the snap of the ball and on third-down plays, which Gaudelli calls "the most important snap in football." Also, the sideline view will be used when teams are within the opponent's 15-yard line. In those instances, it is important to have the exact perspective of where the ball is on the field.