'Skins RB Helu out vs. Vikings; Royster to take bulk of carries

Washington Redskins rookie running back Roy Helu is inactive for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with knee and toe injuries.
Helu entered the weekend leading NFC rookies with 47 receptions and had rushed for 100 yards or more in three of his previous four games. Backup Evan Royster is expected to receive the bulk of the carries with Helu inactive.
Both players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
Concussions will keep seven-time Pro Bowl left guard Steve Hutchinson and cornerback Asher Allen out of the game for the Vikings. Both were hurt the previous week against the New Orleans Saints.
This is the first time Hutchinson will miss a game this season. He has started every game in nine of his 12 NFL seasons, missing 12 with a broken leg in 2002 and five last year with a thumb injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.