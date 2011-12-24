'Skins RB Helu out vs. Vikings; Royster to take bulk of carries

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 03:26 AM

Washington Redskins rookie running back Roy Helu is inactive for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with knee and toe injuries.

Helu entered the weekend leading NFC rookies with 47 receptions and had rushed for 100 yards or more in three of his previous four games. Backup Evan Royster is expected to receive the bulk of the carries with Helu inactive.

Redskins right tackle Jammal Brown is active after missing two games with an injured right groin.

Both players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Concussions will keep seven-time Pro Bowl left guard Steve Hutchinson and cornerback Asher Allen out of the game for the Vikings. Both were hurt the previous week against the New Orleans Saints.

This is the first time Hutchinson will miss a game this season. He has started every game in nine of his 12 NFL seasons, missing 12 with a broken leg in 2002 and five last year with a thumb injury.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Saturday game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson now faces 23rd lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment

A new lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions was filed Tuesday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who now faces 23 civil cases.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Which Teams Will Win the Most Super Bowls Over the Next 5 Years?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2021 season using Next Gen Stats. Which quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2022 made the rankings?

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW