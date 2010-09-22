'Skins make first 2010 road trip to St. Louis

Did you know?

Redskins RB Clinton Portis has four touchdowns in his past three games against the Rams. ... Washington LB Brian Orakpo has 7.5 sacks in eight career road games. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson has 482 yards from scrimmage in his last three games vs. the Redskins. ... St. Louis' Oshiomogho Atogwe has the fourth-most interceptions in the NFL since 2006 (18).