'Skins make first 2010 road trip to St. Louis

Clinton Portis scored twice last week.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
The storyline
The Redskins finally play on the road and get a team that has lost 27 of its last 28 games.
Why you should watch
If Washington's inept run game is ever going to do anything, now's the time. Rams rookie QB Sam Bradford is going to be just fine.
Did you know?
Redskins RB Clinton Portis has four touchdowns in his past three games against the Rams. ... Washington LB Brian Orakpo has 7.5 sacks in eight career road games. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson has 482 yards from scrimmage in his last three games vs. the Redskins. ... St. Louis' Oshiomogho Atogwe has the fourth-most interceptions in the NFL since 2006 (18).