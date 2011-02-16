'Skins keep McVay as TEs coach; Olivadotti reportedly leaving

The Redskins announced Wednesday that McVay will retain the job he held over the final four weeks of the season. He was promoted from offensive assistant after former tight ends coach Jon Embree left to become head coach at the University of Colorado.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said immediately after the season that he would look for a new tight ends coach. He has since changed his mind, saying Wednesday that he has been impressed by McVay's work.
"Sean impressed me tremendously during his four games as our tight ends coach at the end of this past season," Shannahan said in a statement released by the team. "He has an excellent rapport with the players and is a promising coach in the NFL. It quickly became clear after the season that he was going to be a full-time position coach in this league soon, and we wanted to make sure that it was with the Redskins."
While one coach further entrenched himself in Shanahan's system, a stalwart in the Redskins' organization exited the picture when defensive assistant Kirk Olivadotti accepted the position of inside linebackers coach at the University of Georgia, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post on Wednesday.
Olivadotti had spent the last 11 seasons in Washington, making him the longest-tenured coach on the team. He started his 'Skins career as defensive quality-control coach in 2000, moving his way to linebackers coach from 2007 to 2009 before serving as defensive assistant this past season.
The Post also reported, via two sources, that the team has re-signed safeties coach Steve Jackson. He has been with the team since 2004.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.