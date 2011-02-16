'Skins keep McVay as TEs coach; Olivadotti reportedly leaving

Published: Feb 16, 2011 at 10:34 AM

The Washington Redskins have decided to keep Sean McVay as their tight ends coach.

The Redskins announced Wednesday that McVay will retain the job he held over the final four weeks of the season. He was promoted from offensive assistant after former tight ends coach Jon Embree left to become head coach at the University of Colorado.

For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said immediately after the season that he would look for a new tight ends coach. He has since changed his mind, saying Wednesday that he has been impressed by McVay's work.

"Sean impressed me tremendously during his four games as our tight ends coach at the end of this past season," Shannahan said in a statement released by the team. "He has an excellent rapport with the players and is a promising coach in the NFL. It quickly became clear after the season that he was going to be a full-time position coach in this league soon, and we wanted to make sure that it was with the Redskins."

While one coach further entrenched himself in Shanahan's system, a stalwart in the Redskins' organization exited the picture when defensive assistant Kirk Olivadotti accepted the position of inside linebackers coach at the University of Georgia, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Olivadotti had spent the last 11 seasons in Washington, making him the longest-tenured coach on the team. He started his 'Skins career as defensive quality-control coach in 2000, moving his way to linebackers coach from 2007 to 2009 before serving as defensive assistant this past season.

The Post also reported, via two sources, that the team has re-signed safeties coach Steve Jackson. He has been with the team since 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears headline four sneaky contenders; will Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. ever find harmony?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies four sneaky playoff contenders. Plus, a look at the lack of chemistry between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., the latest example of why the preseason shouldn't be blown out of proportion and the rookie who's giving one of the league's top teams exactly what it needed.
news

Time to worry about the 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 6

With the Chiefs sitting in the AFC West cellar at 2-3, is it time to worry about the back-to-back AFC champions? Cynthia Frelund digs into Kansas City's slow start. Plus, an upset pick for Sunday and more.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW