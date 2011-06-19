'Skins GM Allen: McNabb, OC Kyle Shanahan 'gelled very well'

While John Beck and Rex Grossman both actively campaign for the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback job, general manager Bruce Allen insists the team did not regret trading for its previous occupant, Donovan McNabb, despite the uncertainty the situation has caused.

"We would make the move again to get Donovan," Allen said Thursday during an interview with CSN Washington at Langley High School's graduation ceremony, where he delivered the keynote speech. "The 6-10 (record) isn't what we had dreamed for our season, and I can't pinpoint one person to blame for that. We have to improve special teams, defense and offense."

Allen, who attended the Langley, Va., school while his father George worked for the Redskins, did not blame McNabb for last season's woes.

"Donovan's performance last year was part of the team's performance. I usually don't try to single out one player for wins or losses. He was a good captain for us."

Allen also played down speculation that McNabb had trouble adjusting to the system run by offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, saying "I think they (McNabb and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan) gelled very well at times. It was the first year for everybody with the Washington Redskins and it takes time to in order for people to learn the other person's desires."

McNabb was benched in the waning moments of an Oct. 31 game against the Detroit Lions and for the final three games of the season in favor Grossman, who will be a free agent when the lockout ends. Grossman has publicly said he wants to remain in Washington; McNabb, who was voted by peers as the No. 100-rated player on NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2011" countdown -- is not expected to return.

