'Skins GM Allen: McNabb, OC Kyle Shanahan 'gelled very well'

McNabb was benched in the waning moments of an Oct. 31 game against the Detroit Lions and for the final three games of the season in favor Grossman, who will be a free agent when the lockout ends. Grossman has publicly said he wants to remain in Washington; McNabb, who was voted by peers as the No. 100-rated player on NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2011" countdown -- is not expected to return.