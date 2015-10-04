'Skins firmly behind Kirk Cousins as long-term starter

"We're 1-2 right now, but we're hoping it pays dividends," Jay Gruden said. "We've got all the confidence in the world in him. As an organization, we all came to the same conclusion. It's not like the room was split -- This wanted him, he wanted him, he wanted him. Collectively, it was unanimous. We're all sticking by the plan and we're showing Kirk that we have confidence in him. And hopefully it pays off and he'll get better every game."