'Skins assistant Olivadotti leaves to coach LBs at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- Longtime Washington Redskins assistant Kirk Olivadotti is the University of Georgia's new inside linebackers coach.
Bulldogs coach Mark Richt said Friday he has hired Olivadotti, who was with the Redskins for 11 years.
Olivadotti replaces Warren Belin, who took a job on the Carolina Panthers' new staff. Olivadotti is the son of longtime NFL defensive coach Tom Olivadotti.
Kirk Olivadotti coached the Redskins' linebackers from 2007 to 2009. Two of Olivadotti's linebackers, London Fletcher and Brian Orakpo, earned their first Pro Bowl bids in 2009.
Richt said Olivadotti is at the "top level in football knowledge and competency."
