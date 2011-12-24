Skelton to start for Cardinals with ailing QB Kolb inactive

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Kevin Kolb on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, as their starting quarterback has been declared inactive for the game.
This will be Kolb's second consecutive missed game as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kolb practiced last week, but said he didn't feel fully recovered. He was listed as questionable.
It has been a frustrating season for Kolb, who was Arizona's prized pickup in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has missed six games overall because of injuries and thrown just nine touchdown passes to eight interceptions with an 81.1 rating.
Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell is inactive for the second consecutive game with a groin injury.
Cincinnati has right tackle Andre Smith back. He'd missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Wide receiver A.J. Green also is in the starting lineup despite being limited in practice last week with a sprained right shoulder.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.