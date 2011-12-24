Skelton to start for Cardinals with ailing QB Kolb inactive

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 02:43 AM

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Kevin Kolb on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, as their starting quarterback has been declared inactive for the game.

John Skelton again will start in place of Kolb. Richard Bartel will back up Skelton.

This will be Kolb's second consecutive missed game as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kolb practiced last week, but said he didn't feel fully recovered. He was listed as questionable.

It has been a frustrating season for Kolb, who was Arizona's prized pickup in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has missed six games overall because of injuries and thrown just nine touchdown passes to eight interceptions with an 81.1 rating.

Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell is inactive for the second consecutive game with a groin injury.

Cincinnati has right tackle Andre Smith back. He'd missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Wide receiver A.J. Green also is in the starting lineup despite being limited in practice last week with a sprained right shoulder.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Saturday game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Top 10 RB draft + lessons learned from the Heat-Celtics series

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Browns DE Za'Darius Smith, S Juan Thornhill want to win 'a ring' for Cleveland

With defensive back Juan Thornhill and Za'Darius Smith joining the Browns this offseason, the newcomers want to win "a ring" for Cleveland in 2023.

news

NFL community observes Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin still plans to run it back: 'I'm not fair catching' anything

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin is hoping to electrify audiences again in his second year, both when he chooses to forgo fair catches and in a potentially expanded role in the team's offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More