Sizing up the tough draft decisions; free agents & franchise tags

The NFL's best prospects will gather next week in Indianapolis to show off their skills and try to improve their draft stock. Get the latest on the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine here, and check out a sampling of NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock's opinion on the big first-round decisions.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» Arian Foster and Ray Rice likely will end up with franchise tags, but they appear to have different outlooks on how the next month should play out.
Mayock: 2012 draft rankings
With the NFL Scouting Combine around the corner, Mike Mayock updates his position-by-position rankings for the 2012 NFL Draft. More ...
» The list of impending free agents features plenty of recognizable names, including Patriots WR Wes Welker. See who else is set to go on the market come March 13.
» Jeremy Lin's rise to stardom has brought Harvard athletes into the national spotlight. See the top NFL players from Ivy League schools, and check back later as Michael Lombardi looks at non-drafted NFL players who become stars.
» The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
» Happy birthday to one of the NFL's greatest players, former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who turns 76 on Friday.