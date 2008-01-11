Sizing up the playoff coaches

1. Bill Belichick, New England: With three Super Bowl victories and a 16-0 season, could there really be any other choice? Belichick was the landslide pick for 2007 AP Coach of the Year. But even before the Patriots achieved perfection, he established himself as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. So far, Belichick's '07 performance has been the best of his career, and not only because the Pats haven't lost a game. It is because of his ability to keep his players so incredibly well focused each time they have taken the field. Belichick remains the master of in-game adjustments on both sides of the ball. Giving him an extra week of preparation has to be considered an unfair advantage, which has absolutely nothing to do with the "Spygate" cheating scandal and everything to do with Belichick's considerable intelligence and keen instincts. The Patriots' abundance of talent, especially on offense, is a huge factor in their success. However, it wouldn't mean nearly as much without Belichick's coaching.