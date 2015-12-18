Sixteen things to know from Week 15 injury report

Around the NFL

Published: Dec 18, 2015

With Sunday's crucial contest with the Atlanta Falcons looming, the Jacksonville Jaguars got some bad news about one of their offensive playmakers Friday.

Running back T.J. Yeldon has been ruled doubtful to play against Atlanta on Sunday with a knee injury. Yeldon suffered a sprained MCL in the Jags' blowout win over the Colts in Week 14.

While coach Gus Bradley initially ruled him as day-to-day, Yeldon made little progress after not practicing all week.

Yeldon's absence will likely be felt, but won't be critical to Jacksonville's hopes of winning this week. The Falcons have given up 158 and 95 yards on the ground to Adrian Peterson and Doug Martin, respectively, in recent weeks and are in a complete tailspin. The dropoff from Yeldon isn't that mighty either. In fact, Denard Robinson outrushed Yeldon last week, 75 to 62.

A steady dose of Robinson should complement Blake Bortles' aerial assault come Sunday and keep the Jaguars afloat. However, if Jacksonville is serious about an AFC South title, Yeldon will need to be back fully healthy against the Saints and the division rival Texans.

Here are some other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

  1. Both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski did not practice for the Patriots on Friday. Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, Gronk wasn't there due to a personal issue that won't affect his status for Sunday's game against the Titans. Brady, meanwhile, sat out with an illness. Gronk is listed as probable, while his quarterback is questionable. Wideout Julian Edelman (foot) is doubtful to play this weekend.
  1. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told the media that he held quarterback Peyton Manning out of practice Friday with a sore foot. Manning has the weekend off as well. It can't be a good sign for the veteran that in the midst of rehabbing his plantar fasciitis he comes down with a sore foot.

The Broncos also announced that safety T.J. Ward (ankle) is out against the Steelers and running back C.J. Anderson (ankle) is questionable.

  1. Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is listed as probable to play Sunday, the team announced. Olsen was sidelined with a knee injury during the Panthers' easy victory over the Falcons in Week 14, but returned to practice Thursday. Cornerback Charles Tillman (knee) is also probable, while running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) has been ruled out.
  1. Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is probable to play Sunday against the Texans, the team announced on Friday. Hasselbeck has been sitting out with a rib injury suffered during Indy's Week 14 loss to the Jaguars.

Tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) is probable to play as well.

  1. The injury bug has bit the Vikings before their NFC North clash against the Bears. Safety Harrison Smith (knee, hamstring) and linebacker Anthony Barr (groin, hand) have been ruled out. Defensive linemen Linval Joseph (foot) and Everson Griffen (shoulder) were both limited in practice on Friday, and are listed as questionable.

While Barr and Smith will be sorely missed against Chicago, the return of Joseph to practice, and likely to the field, should be a welcome sign for Minnesota. Joseph was on pace for his most productive season before going down in Week 12.

  1. The Bengals will be without tight end Tyler Eifert (concussion) on Sunday. Eifert was ruled out, leaving backup quarterback AJ McCarron without another weapon to latch onto.

A.J. Green (back) was added to the injury report on Saturday, but is listed as probable.

  1. Packers cornerback Sam Shields will not play on Sunday with a concussion, the team announced. Wideout Davante Adams (heel), defensive end Mike Daniels (hamstring) and guard T.J. Lang (shoulder, ankle) are all listed as probable to play.
  1. Falcons linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday.
  1. Giants wideout Dwayne Harris (shoulder) and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (ankle) are both questionable to play against the Panthers.
  1. Wideout Alshon Jeffery (calf, illness), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) and tight end Zach Miller (ribs) are all listed as questionable.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
  1. Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher (knee), safety Jeron Johnson(hamstring), running back Chris Thompson (shoulder) and linebacker Keenan Robinson (shoulder) are all listed as questionable. Linebacker Perry Riley Jr. (foot) and wide receiver Andre Roberts (knee) will not play.
  1. Ravens quarterback Matt Schaub (chest) is probable to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.
  1. Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (pelvis) is questionable to play against the Browns.
  1. Texans safety Rahim Moore (illness) will not travel with the team to Indianapolis after being added to the injury report Saturday.
  1. The Raiders placed right tackle Austin Howard (knee) on injured reserve.
