Sixteen things to know from Week 15 injury report

Yeldon's absence will likely be felt, but won't be critical to Jacksonville's hopes of winning this week. The Falcons have given up 158 and 95 yards on the ground to Adrian Peterson and Doug Martin, respectively, in recent weeks and are in a complete tailspin. The dropoff from Yeldon isn't that mighty either. In fact, Denard Robinson outrushed Yeldon last week, 75 to 62.