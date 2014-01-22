Sixteen receive grants from first round of Head Health Challenge

In addition the NFL and GE launched two open innovation challenge to invest up to $10 million in research and technology development to better understand, diagnose and protect against brain injury. The NFL, Under Armour and GE launched a second challenge, open now, to look for new innovations and materials that can protect the brain from traumatic injury and for new tools for tracking head impacts in real time. This second challenge will also award up to $10 million. Entries are welcome through January 30. For additional details on this challenge, and to view the terms and conditions, visit http://www.nflgebrainchallenge.com.