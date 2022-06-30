Sixteen international flag football teams to compete at The World Games

Sixteen of the world's best flag football teams will compete for gold for the first time when The World Games 2022 begin in Birmingham, Alabama next month.

The World Games returns to the United States for the first time since 1981 and for the first time features flag football as an official event, with the tournament set to be played July 10-14. This marks a major milestone for the global growth of the popular football format, which is the cornerstone of the NFL's youth participation strategy.

Flag football joins the sports program alongside 33 other disciplines at the Olympic-style, multi-sport event, following its inclusion by the International World Games Association (IWGA) in 2020. Flag Football @TWG2022 Presented by the NFL, in partnership with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), will feature eight men's and eight women's teams from around the world. Games will be hosted at Birmingham's historic Legion Field, creating an unrivalled backdrop to showcase the very best of the dynamic, non-contact sport.

"The World Games is a tremendous platform to showcase flag football as an exciting, competitive, dynamic game that can be played by everyone regardless of age or gender," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "Flag is one of the fastest growing sports globally and The World Games will no doubt accelerate that growth as the Flag championships inspire that football is for all."