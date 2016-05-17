Six teams that improved most on defense in 2016 NFL Draft

» Jaguars' 2016 draft class

No matter where Jalen Ramsey lines up in the secondary, Gus Bradley will surely have Ramsey in the lineup as he looks to use his size and playmaking potential from Day 1. For some, the fact that Myles Jack played so many different positions in college was viewed as a negative because they didn't feel like they had a grasp of where he best fit. I see Jacksonville as the perfect landing spot for his hybrid talents on the defensive side. While Yannick Ngakoue and Tyrone Holmes have some traits and could end up battling for playing time within the next year or so, Sheldon Day has right-now ability. Day isn't a perfect fit outside or inside up front due to his "tweener" size, but he has great feet and can be disruptive.