Six teams have no room for error in this year's draft

Point Blank: The Broncos have to hit big. It might not be with star power but they better get some immediate impact players to help erase doubts that coach Josh McDaniels and the front office knew what they were doing when they dealt Cutler and Marshall and had defensive coordinator Mike Nolan bolt to Miami. McDaniels and crew seem bright and as football savvy as it comes, but they have to make progress. That comes with talent, which this team needs.