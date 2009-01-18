Six Tampa Bay assistants, including Gruden's brother, won't return

One day after Raheem Morris took over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the dismissal of Jon Gruden, the team released six more members of the coaching staff.
The Buccaneers fired six assistants, including offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Muir, offensive assistant coach Jay Gruden, defensive quality-control coach Johnny Cox, defensive quality-control coach Ejiro Evero, head strength and conditioning coach Mike Morris and assistant offensive line coach George Yarno.
Jay Gruden is the younger brother of former head coach Jon Gruden. Jay joined Jon on the Buccaneers' staff when Jon took over the team in 2002.