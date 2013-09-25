Six stretches to get NFL-caliber agility

The first step in developing effective agility is to acquire the proper range of motion in your hips! Many of the amateur football players that I evaluate and eventually train initially lack the appropriate flexibility in their hip flexors and hip adductor (groin area) muscles. These two problem areas restrict the hips to properly change direction and create power. Furthermore, tightness in these muscles inhibits the player's ability to "play low." This means that the athlete cannot properly bend and rotate at the hip and ankle joints and subsequently bends at their lower back. This improper playing posture decreases both the player's ability to create leverage and his agility capacity.