Six rookies to watch during Wild Card Weekend

4. Jeremy Hill, Bengals running back: We've talked a lot about Hill this week. The NFL's leading rookie rusher has ripped off three straight 100-yard games while becoming just the third rookie in NFL history with at least four outings of 140-plus yards (only Eric Dickerson had more with five). Hill has energized the Bengals down the stretch while proving to be much more than just an inside runner. As the NFL's leading rusher since Week 9, Hill is the key to the Bengals winning their first playoff game in 23 years.