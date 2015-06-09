Around the NFL

Six NFL teams begin minicamps today

Published: Jun 09, 2015 at 02:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Six NFL teams open minicamp Tuesday, which marks the beginning of the end to their pre-training camp workouts.

The teams include:

Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
San Francisco 49ers

Minicamps mark the first time this offseason that attendance is mandatory and players can be fined for skipping. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players are subject to fines starting at $10,000 for the first missed day and can total up to $60,000 for missing the entire minicamp. (Note: Franchise-tagged players who have not signed their tenders, like Demaryius Thomas, aren't subject to fines.)

Teams can hold two practices on two of the three minicamp days, but one must be a walkthrough, no on-field session can last longer than 2.5 hours and players can't be on the field more than 3.5 hours in one day.

There is no contact work allowed in drills, which includes live blocking, tacking or physical coverage. Teams are subject to punishment for violating the contact rule -- the Seahawks forfeited two days of minicamps after being cited for physical practices in 2012.

There is a bevy of storylines for each of the six teams that we will be tracking over the course of this week.

» How does Carson Palmer look after ACL surgery? How will the Cardinals' defense attack without Todd Bowles' elaborate schemes? Does Arizona have a complement at running back for Andre Ellington?

» What shape is Peyton Manning's arm and thigh in and how will he adjust to a different offense? How will the Broncos replace Ryan Clady? What role will first-round pick Shane Ray play?

»How will veteran additions Frank Gore and Andre Johnson look alongside Andrew Luck? How will the Colts spread the ball around? Did Chuck Pagano's defense finally improve enough to get Indy to a Super Bowl?

» How will the Jets' loaded defensive line rotation look? Will Geno Smith show enough to quiet the doubters? Will Brandon Marshall get stranded on Revis Island all week?

» How healthy is Derek Carr and how much improvement has he made in Year 2? How will the running back rotation pan out? Will the Raiders send Khalil Mack at the quarterback more in his second year?

» How have all departures affected the Niners' psyche and on-field rotations? Will we see a new and improved Colin Kaepernick? Can Torrey Smith's presence open up the offense? How will the linebacker corps shake out?

We'll track these and many, many, many more developments as minicamps unfold. Be sure to tune into NFL Network today at 4 p.m. ET for updates on all of today's minicamp news.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses offseason clichés and who are the NFL's most valuable non-QBs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

news

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.

news

Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season

One of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red?

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW