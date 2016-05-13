Around the NFL

Six most interesting players still on free-agent market

Published: May 13, 2016 at 09:09 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

With free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror, the NFL's roster reconstruction period is giving way to offseason workouts and minicamps.

That doesn't mean there are no hidden gems left to be discovered, though. Chris Johnson entered the early-season Comeback Player of the Year discussion after signing in training camp. Dwight Freeney led the division-winning Cardinals in sacks after signing in October.

Let's take a look at the most interesting names sill available as of mid-May:

1. Anquan Boldin, wide receiver: The 49ers might have the shallowest wide receiver corps in the league, yet Boldin remains unsigned after leading San Francisco in receptions and receiving yards last season. Is that because he's holding out for a chance to join a contender?

"It's the first time in 13 years I've been a free agent, so I get to pick where I want to go now," Boldin told CBSSports.com last month. "I'm definitely going to take my time and make the best decision for me and my family."

2. Arian Foster, running back: Rehabbing a ruptured Achilles tendon, Foster has visited the Dolphins but is reportedly delaying a new landing spot until he's fully healthy. The teams Foster was tenuously connected to early in free agency -- the Seahawks and Broncos in addition to the Dolphins -- all added third- or fourth-round running backs in the draft.

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback: Fitzpatrick needs the Jets. The Jets need Fitzpatrick. As much handwringing as this financial standoff has instigated among Gang Green fans, Fitzpatrick is steeped in Chan Gailey's offense. As long as he's signed, sealed and delivered by training camp, all parties should be happy.

4. Dwight Freeney, pass rusher: The Cardinals addressed their obvious edge rushing need with the Chandler Jones trade, but they could still use Freeney for depth after the 36 year old racked up eight sacks in 11 games last season. Freeney made it clear this week that he intends to play in 2016.

"But if it doesn't work out (in Arizona), it could be anywhere," Freeney told ESPN. "It just depends. It has to be a winning team. I'm used to winning."

5. Leon Hall, cornerback: Similar to Foster, Hall's next home is on hiatus until he's recovered from offseason back surgery. The 31-year-old slot corner has drawn interest from the Dolphins, Falcons, Cardinals, Giants and Cowboys.

6. Jahri Evans, guard: Once the NFL's highest-paid guard, Evans has faced a cold market after refusing a pay cut from the Saints -- leading to his release in February. This might be the end of the road for the four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Evans isn't the only household name who might get the harsh message that it's time to hang up the cleats. Former Pro Bowl standouts Andre Johnson, Roddy White, Dwayne Bowe and Reggie Bush could be forced to transition from the back nine of their careers to a seat at the clubhouse.

