Six from Sunday: Steelers still reeling from loss in Cleveland

It is amazing what a rough year it's been for nose tackles this season. But it's been equally impressive how 3-4 teams around the league have overcome the injuries to their nose tackles. Miami, San Diego, Cleveland and the Jets all lost starting nose tackles earlier this season. Green Bay lost its guy last week and the Patriots had Vince Wilfork leave the game Sunday. What's amazing is that all six teams, while trying to cover up for the absence of the key player in their scheme, were winners in Week 14. My hat goes off to the coaches that are able to adjust their schemes and the backup players that are asked to fill in.