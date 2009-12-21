Six from Sunday: Some teams will end up kicking themselves

Then there were the Falcons and Raiders. Atlanta found out it was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night when the Cowboys beat the Saints. Seven players were listed as game-time decisions because of injury and five of them played with nothing on the line, and the Falcons beat the Jets in freezing conditions. Oakland started its game against the Broncos with Charlie Frye -- who had not started a game since Oct. 12, 2008, when he threw for 84 yards as a member of the Seahawks. He played well until he got hurt, then JaMarcus Russell came in and beat Denver.