Six from Sunday: Questionable calls prove costly

The Eagles played a sloppy game and found themselves down eight points in the fourth quarter. They needed two scores to win and move past a strange game they should have lost. With their top receiver, DeSean Jackson, lost to an injury, underrated Jason Avant stepped up with two receptions for 66 yards -- but then he was injured. After key plays from some of the young backups and two defensive penalties, Philadelphia tied the game. The defense then did a nice job and with a drive starting on their own 20-yard line, the pass-happy Eagles surprised me by calling upon the run game. Six runs, mostly by rookie LeSean McCoy, and two passes to rookie Jeremy Maclin led to the winning field goal.