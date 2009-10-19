Six from Sunday: Prolific passing rules the day

Favre threw three TD passes and now has 12 in six games. He averaged 9.58 yards per attempt against the Ravens and is at 7.57 yards per attempt on the season. Beyond the numbers, his ability to look off a safety, find a third or fourth read and simply take a sack instead of throwing an interception is what makes him even more special now than ever before. Favre was sacked three times Sunday to bring his season total to 14. But with Ed Reed floating around in the deep middle, Favre did not throw an interception, and that was awesome. Favre has only thrown two interceptions in 178 pass attempts. The new No. 4 is far from done, and very dangerous right now.